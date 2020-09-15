@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Viceroy Research, who short-sold Wirecard, says Grenke, a German-based asset leasing company, is ‘laundering money for criminals.’ Elsewhere The Guardian dubs the latest housing boom as ‘the race for space.’

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is looking to take his company out of the spotlight.

Billionaire owners from Japanese tycoon Masayoshi Son to French media magnate Patrick Drahi are looking at taking their companies out of the spotlight of public markets https://t.co/e9K5ZioLrQ — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) September 15, 2020

New data shows the UK labour market lost 695,000 jobs following the pandemic and young people account for the worst affected.

Covid Pain: young people account for most of the rise in unemployment UK labour market sheds 695,000 jobs between March and August https://t.co/MydGzLGYgw via @financialtimes — roula khalaf (@khalafroula) September 15, 2020

Faisal Islam covers the ONS figures in close detail.

Young people bearing the early brunt of the rise in unemployment, and only working age group to see employment decline… stark ONS jobs chart: pic.twitter.com/xzFMUxYPOa — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) September 15, 2020

Starling Bank celebrates three years of their third party Marketplace.

Starling Bank’s third-party Marketplace is now 3 years old(!), I caught up with @AnnaMitchell21 on where the project is heading next under her leadership @StarlingBank #OpenBanking #StarlingBank https://t.co/EzRFSH8Elk — Oliver Smith (@OliverSmithEU) September 15, 2020

Viceroy shares its report on Grenke, detailing ‘swindling small businesses, laundering money for criminals, and accounting fraud.’

Grenke AG (XTRA:GLJ): For Your Fraud Financing Needs. Viceroy’s report is now live. We put the spotlight on Grenke’s chicanery; swindling small businesses, laundering money for criminals, & accounting fraud.https://t.co/wIOQ1DyfTF#Grenke #fraud $GLJ #thread 1/n pic.twitter.com/bx9fLMF4yY — Viceroy (@viceroyresearch) September 15, 2020

Renters flee inner London in what The Guardian calls the ‘race for space.’

Renters fleeing inner London in 'race for space', data suggests https://t.co/fGfiXBu67A — Neal Hudson (@resi_analyst) September 15, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG