Gresham House continues on growth path with new Head of Wholesale Retail Funds

Gresham House, the specialist alternative asset manager, has hired Chris Elliott as Head of Wholesale Retail Funds, as the business looks to further strengthen its reach among UK discretionary and advisory investors.

Elliott will focus on developing and executing Gresham House’s growth sales strategy across the wholesale retail funds business. He will work across the business’s full range of open-ended and closed-ended strategies, with a particular focus on Gresham House’s strategic equity funds.

Elliott joins Gresham House from LGBR Capital, where he spent seven years as head of strategic partnerships, following a period as sales director. During this time, he oversaw AUM growth across the business’s range of funds through the creation of distribution strategies, while managing the launch of new strategies from seed funding. He previously worked as a business development manager at Matrix Asset Management, building the business’s distribution capacity across the UK and Europe. Elliott also has experience working as a private wealth manager based in New Zealand for Goldman Sachs.

The appointment comes as Gresham House continues to deliver strong growth as part of a five-year strategic plan, “GH25”, with AUM increasing by 42% to £4bn – including organic growth of £1bn – over the course of 2020. The business has also enhanced its international presence with the recent acquisition of Dublin-based Appian Asset Management.

Rupert Robinson, Managing Director, Gresham House, says: “Chris’ experience in wholesale distribution will be invaluable as we look to extend the reach of our public and private equity funds offering. We are confident his expertise will enable Gresham House to deliver further AUM growth and market penetration by highlighting the strength of our full range of strategies, as well as the broader benefits alternative investments can bring to investors.”

Elliott adds: “Gresham House has achieved impressive growth in recent years with sustainability and ESG considerations at the heart of their investment philosophy and culture. It’s an exciting time to be joining the business. I look forward to building on the Company’s exceptional track record to deliver further growth, and to bringing the Gresham House range of strategies to the wholesale market at a time where investment led specialism is crucial.”