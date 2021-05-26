Groundbreaking new information hub dedicated to adviser software as Ian McKenna expands FTRC proposition

FTRC website, advisersoftware.com has launched its dedicated information hub to provide advisers with free access to in-depth levels of information on all the advice technology available to them all in one place

The site will roll out 18 specialist practice areas over the coming months including Wealth Practice Management Systems, Personal Finance Management, RegTech Systems and much more

FTRC has today launched a dedicated information hub on AdviserSoftware.com – the ultimate destination for financial advisers, wealth managers and mortgage brokers – providing advisers with a one stop shop of everything they need to know about the technology available to them to better run their businesses.

The technical service is designed to provide in-depth analysis on the software available to advisers, and offers insight into functionality comparison between systems, hygiene factors they should seek and the value that can be added by different technologies. Advisers will benefit from a more detailed understanding not only of the products available, but which ones are most suited to their individual business needs, and in turn help them make better, more informed decisions to get the best value out of technology spend.

With the first six specialist practice areas available from today, a further 12 dedicated specialist practice areas will be rolled out on the site over the next few months. These include:

Available from today:

Wealth Practice Management Systems Mortgage Practice Management Systems Client Portals Personal Financial Management Risk Profiling Financial Planning, Cash Flow Modelling & Retirement Planners

To be launched in July:

Portfolio Analysis Portfolio Rebalancing Switching Analysis Quotation Portals Research Systems Mortgage Sourcing Systems

To be launched in September:

Wealth Management Systems RegTech Systems Report Generation Software Equity Release Systems Secure Communication Systems Smart Systems (voice recognition, marketing communications etc.)

Launched by Ian McKenna, industry veteran and founder of umbrella company, FTRC, AdviserSoftware.com is one of three FTRC dedicated industry information hubs – the others are ProtectionGuru.com and BenefitsGuru.com.

With over 25 years of fintech expertise and a deep awareness of adviser technologies, McKenna’s ideas for AdviserSoftware.com was born out of a realisation that the industry is overwhelmed by the vast amount of software offerings for advisers.

Commenting on the launch, McKenna said: “There’s never been more adviser technology around than there is today. It is such a huge subject and many advisers simply do not have the time to research all the adviser technologies available to them. Our mission is to help advisers here, by giving them a single destination to understand more about all the players out there, not just the well-known ones.”

“Perhaps the most well-known saying on advice technology came from former Morningstar Chief Product Officer, Tricia Rothschild, who famously said “technology won’t replace advisers, but the advisers who use technology will replace the advisers who don’t”. This couldn’t be a more accurate observation; advisers need technology for every point of their business process, which is why it is essential that they choose the right tools correctly, to get the most benefit out of their tech spend.”

Jon Dear, Group Operations Director at LEBC Group, commented: “This new AdviserSoftware.com service is a goldmine of information for any advice firm looking to find the technology that best suits the need of their business and their clients. In so doing, they can operate more efficiently, reduce costs and enhance customer service. The industry has needed something like this for a long time and it is great to see it arrive.”