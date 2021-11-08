GrowthInvest Adviser Hour Autumn 2021 Series: ESG and Sustainable Investing in Alternatives, Thursday 11th November at 10am

The award-winning Adviser Hour returns next week with the fourth in the series focusing on ESG and Sustainable Investing in Alternatives – What you and your clients need to know will take place on Thursday 11th November at 10am.

ESG, Sustainable & Impact investing have now come into the mainstream and are quickly becoming a major element in investors’ investment choices. This momentum is carrying through to the tax efficient marketplace, and there are some newcomers and new offerings arriving to sit alongside the more established fund managers focused in this space.​ How does it apply to the tax efficient sector, from EIS to VCT, when many of the underlying investments are early-stage growth capital companies and how can advisers analyse tax efficient funds without a framework?

After the success of our first introductory episode in Q1, we explore the ways that advisers can access and categories ESG Investments, especially in the private markets and for tax efficient and unlisted equities Including:

Discussion of 3rd party research and classifications around ESG​

Regulatory Requirements ​for advisers

Existing Options in the Market ​

How to present to clients ​

How can ESG & Sustainable investing be introduced into a client’s portfolio, and how to incorporate suitability ​

What are the options for sustainable investing in the tax efficient market?

A look at the latest developments in ESG rating products and methods

Hosted by Lawrence Gosling, the fourth episode of the Autumn Series features a star line-up of both old and new leading industry figures and commentators featuring guests representing some of the best established and most popular ESG providers in the market; Lee Coates OBE, ESG Accord, James Faulkner, Vala Capital, Dan Somers, Boundary Capital and Lisa Matthews, Jenson Funding Partners.

As well as an in-depth exploration of market trends and analysis, we will also be asking the panel a series of questions from Advisers, in our new Adviser Clinic section.

Tune in at 10am on Thursday 11th November and find out the latest on key industry trends, opportunities, and challenges, and what it looks like to be an adviser at the forefront of tax efficient investments in 2021/22.

