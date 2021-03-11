X

GrowthInvest Adviser Hour: Tax Efficient ESG and Sustainable Investing

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
March 11, 2021
in Events, GBI, News
The award-winning Adviser Hour returns next week with a special ground-breaking episode which looks at ESG and Sustainable investing within the tax efficient industry for the first time:

 Adviser Hour: Tax Efficient ESG and Sustainable Investing will take place on Tuesday 16 March at 10am.

Environmental, social and governance refers to the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and ethical impact of an investment in a company or business.

These criteria help to better determine the future financial performance of companies (return and risk).

Join GrowthInvest on Tuesday 16 March at 10am as their panel of experts help to work through the terminology and look at debunking some of the myths that often surround the ESG marketplace.

  • Look at different approaches to sustainable investing
  • Review the terminology and see what can be properly applied to the tax efficient marketplace
  • Address the fear of “green washing”
  • How can ESG & Sustainable investing be introduced into a client’s portfolio, and how to incorporate suitability,
  • Look in detail at some of the products now available

The host Lawrence Gosling will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of impressive and experienced industry experts who include: Sarah Hendy, Blackfinch Group; Dan Somers, Boundary Capital; Matt Jellicoe, OnePlanetCapital; Lindsay Smart, Triple Point and Jake Wombwell-Povey from Vala Capital.

As ever this is all done with a keen eye on what sort of questions and queries advisers can expect from their clients, and what sort of investment opportunities are available. Don’t miss it!

