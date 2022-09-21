GrowthInvest Adviser Hour: VCT in focus live

The award-winning Adviser Hour returns on Thursday 22nd September at 10am and will focus on the VCT season ahead.

The record-breaking 21/22 VCT season saw investment break through the £1Bn mark for the first time. The VCT landscape has changed in other ways, with the most popular VCTs filling up in days, or even hours! What does the year ahead hold? Many VCTs have already announced their plans for fund raising in the Autumn. How can advisers ensure that their clients get in their preferred VCTs? Which investment themes are offering long-term opportunities as we move away from the Covid pandemic, but enter a new high inflation world with the cost of living crisis very much at the fore?

Topics for the September episode will include:

Predictions for the season ahead

Making the right investments in the current market

What advisers should look for in a VCT manager

Which clients should be looking at VCTs

Outlook for dividend yields

The sunset clause and future for VCTs

Alongside long-standing topics such as:

Fee Transparency

Liquidity

Diversification & Risk

We ask a panel of industry experts these key questions and more.

Our new host Catherine McQueen will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of impressive and experienced industry experts who include: Nick Britton, The AIC, Paddy Lamb, Foresight Group, Matt Currie, Seneca Partners and Harry Heartfield, Edition Capital.

As ever this is all done with a keen eye on what sort of questions and queries advisers can expect from their clients, and what sort of investment opportunities are available.

