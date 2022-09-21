X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

GrowthInvest Adviser Hour: VCT in focus live

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
September 21, 2022
in Events, GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

The award-winning Adviser Hour returns on Thursday 22nd September at 10am and will focus on the VCT season ahead.

Click here to register now

The record-breaking 21/22 VCT season saw investment break through the £1Bn mark for the first time. The VCT landscape has changed in other ways, with the most popular VCTs filling up in days, or even hours! What does the year ahead hold? Many VCTs have already announced their plans for fund raising in the Autumn. How can advisers ensure that their clients get in their preferred VCTs? Which investment themes are offering long-term opportunities as we move away from the Covid pandemic, but enter a new high inflation world with the cost of living crisis very much at the fore?

Topics for the September episode will include:

  • Predictions for the season ahead
  • Making the right investments in the current market
  • What advisers should look for in a VCT manager
  • Which clients should be looking at VCTs
  • Outlook for dividend yields
  • The sunset clause and future for VCTs

 

Alongside long-standing topics such as:

  • Fee Transparency
  • Liquidity
  • Diversification & Risk

We ask a panel of industry experts these key questions and more.

Our new host Catherine McQueen will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of impressive and experienced industry experts who include: Nick Britton, The AIC, Paddy Lamb, Foresight Group, Matt Currie, Seneca Partners and Harry Heartfield, Edition Capital.

As ever this is all done with a keen eye on what sort of questions and queries advisers can expect from their clients, and what sort of investment opportunities are available.

Don’t miss it and register now!

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine