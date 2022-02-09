GrowthInvest Advisor Hour 2022 series: EIS: The Tax Year Priorities, Thursday 10th February at 10 am

The award-winning Adviser Hour goes LIVE tomorrow, Thursday 10th February at 10am and will focus on EIS: The tax Year Priorities.

EIS is likely to grow in popularity as tax rates rise (as they must), and there are a growing number of options available in the market from new managers and with growing number of Knowledge Intensive funds So how can advisers judge EIS funds and fund managers, and what are the best ways to get the right choice for their clients.

Topics/themes will include:

Knowledge Intensive Approved Funds

· Private company valuations

· What advisers new to EIS should look for?

· Impact of inflationary pressures

· Winners and Losers over pandemic and impact on client portfolios

· Exits and Liquidity

· ESG and sustainable reporting requirements

Alongside long-standing topics such as:

Fee Transparency (EISA)

· Deployment timelines

· Diversification & Risk

· Use of SEIS vs EIS for planning

Our host Lawrence Gosling will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of impressive and experienced industry experts who include: Parminder Basran, VGC Partners, Tom Attwooll, Hambro Perks, Jake Ronay, Newable Ventures and Alistair Marsden, Nova Growth Capital.

As ever this is all done with a keen eye on what sort of questions and queries advisers can expect from their clients, and what sort of investment opportunities are available.