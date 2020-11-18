IFA Magazine are delighted to announce the return of the GrowthInvest Adviser Hour for an Autumn Series. Episode 1 airs on Thursday 19th November at 10am.

In these unprecedented times, the GrowthInvest Adviser Hour brings together a panel of industry experts to provide insight and opinion on the effect of the last 9 months on the investment landscape. They will take a look at the impact of Covid-19 on portfolio investee companies, sector specific “winners and losers”, and a view from the panel as to the overall investment outlook over the next 6-12 months.

This will be discussed alongside key areas for advisers and their clients, such as Fee Transparency, Deployment timelines, Diversification & Risk and how advisers can introduce EIS to a wider section of their client base.

Hosted by Lawrence Gosling, Episode l features a star line-up of both old and new leading industry figures and commentators featuring guests Paul Mattick (Mercia), Andrew Noble (Par Equity), David Foreman (Praetura Ventures), and Fred Soneya (Haatch).

Tune in at 10am on Thursday 19th November for this special show, and find out the latest on key industry trends, opportunities and challenges, and what it looks like to be an adviser at the forefront of tax efficient investments in 2020. Every episode of the Adviser Hour can be considered for unstructured CPD hours, depending on how this activity addresses your individual personal development learning needs.

