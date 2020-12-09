IFA Magazine are delighted to announce Episode 4 of the Autumn Adviser Hour: Seed EIS In Focus on Thursday 10 December at 10am.

In these unprecedented times, the GrowthInvest Adviser Hour brings together a panel of industry experts to provide insight and opinion on the effect of the last 9 months on the investment landscape, including a look at the impact of Covid-19 on portfolio investee companies, sector specific “winners and losers”, and a view from the panel as to the overall investment outlook over the next 6-12 months.

Discover all you need to know about Fee Transparency, Deployment timelines, Diversification & Risk and how advisers can introduce Seed EIS to a wider section of their client base.

Lawrence Gosling will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of industry experts on how the Seed EIS market has been affected by the pandemic, including a review of examples of thriving companies and sectors, industry response, a look as to what the future might hold, and what sort of questions clients might be looking for.