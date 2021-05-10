GrowthInvest Named in the Global Wealth Tech 100 list for 2021

GrowthInvest has just been named in the Wealth Tech 100 list for the first time.

Run by Fintech Global, the Wealth Tech 100 is a list of the most innovative Wealth Tech companies in the world. It showcases the leading tech companies providing solutions for wealth and asset management companies, private banks and financial advisers.

The selection process involved a panel of analysts and industry experts voting from a list of over 1,000 businesses. The finalists were awarded a place on the list for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency

improvements across the investment value chain.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “Established banks and investment firms need to be aware of the latest innovations to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and increased use of customer data, and even more so post Covid-19. The WealthTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage.”

Daniel Rodwell, CEO of GrowthInvest, comments:

“We are delighted to be included in the WealthTech 100 for 2021, and to be recognised for our

approach and work over the last 4 years in helping drive change and innovation into the world of

alternative investments. We passionately believe that alternative asset classes are an essential part

of a diversified investment portfolio, and should be accessible, efficient and transparent to both

investors and advisers across the globe.”

He adds; “This recognition comes at a time where we are seeing a dramatic acceleration in technology

adoption within the adviser market. This has been largely driven by the pandemic, forcing advisers to

rethink the way they service their clients. Coupled with this is the ever increasing importance of tax

efficient and alternative investments to advisers and their clients, which has really driven our growth

as the market leader in this space. In the last tax year we saw an increase of 81% in advisers using

our platform, alongside a 76% increase in Assets Under Administration. We expect this growth

trajectory to continue in the coming year, and I am sure that our inclusion in the WealthTech 100 will

be a great help to us achieving this goal”