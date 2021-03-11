X

GrowthInvest platform shortlisted in annual PA awards 

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
March 11, 2021
in GBI, News
GrowthInvest are delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Platform for Advisers category at the Professional Adviser Awards 2021,  which will take place in a virtual ceremony on Thursday 11th March.

The awards are amongst the most prestigious in the industry, and it is the first time that a platform specialising in  in tax efficient and alternative assets, has been shortlisted alongside the very  best of the traditional adviser platform market.  It is an interesting  reflection of the growing importance of alternative asset classes to advisers and their clients.

As GrowthInvest CEO Daniel Rodwell explains:

” We are proud to have our name listed in such esteemed company, as finalists in the Best Adviser Platform category at the Professional Adviser Awards. For a fast-growing specialist platform such as GrowthInvest, sitting alongside the best of the traditional platform market is a real honour.

Advisers deserve an equivalent service across their tax efficient and alternatives proposition as they expect from their main market platforms, we are very proud to be leading the charge!”

