Lumin Wealth Management is pleased to announce it has acquired Everett MacLeod Limited which completed on 6th January 2020, following an introduction from Gunner & Co.

Everett MacLeod are an independent financial planning firm based in London. Mike MacLeod, Managing Director, will continue to provide strong continuity for Everett Macleod clients.

Lumin Wealth is a Hertfordshire and London based discretionary firm recently nominated as a Top 100 Financial Adviser in the country by the Financial Times.

Lumin Wealth Managing Director, Martin Cotter said:

“Everett Macleod marks Lumin Wealth’s second acquisition and we are delighted to welcome Mike MacLeod to our team. By joining Lumin, Mike can continue to be an exceptional financial advisor, supported by enhanced resources and infrastructure allowing him to do what he does best – advising and building relationships with clients.

We will continue to pursue further acquisitions in 2020 with businesses who align with our core principles and values and are already being approached by firms who are looking for a partnership which will allow their business to grow.”

Everett Macleod Director, Mike MacLeod, said:

“Having been a director of Everett Macleod Limited for over 22 years, I am delighted to have found the perfect partner firm to assist me in taking our clients on the next stage of their journey.”

Joshua Lee, of Gunner & Co., lead adviser on the deal said:

“We worked closely with Mike to understand his needs and objectives for a business sale, and identified Lumin as the perfect match. It has been a pleasure working with Mike and Martin through this deal.”

