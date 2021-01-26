In this second episode of ‘Celebrating Entrepreneurs’, Lawrence Gosling Editorial Director of Bonhill plc and Celebrating Entrepreneurs host meets with Simon Penson Partner and Dan Rodwell Founder and Chief Executive of GrowthInvest.

GrowthInvest is a leading platform for tax-efficient investments, including EIS funds. Here Dan talks about how they welcome the ‘Celebrating Entrepreneurs’ campaign, and why they are keen to widely distribute it.

It helps of course that Dan Rodwell is an entrepreneur himself, and he discusses his own experiences and what he has learnt as an entrepreneur.