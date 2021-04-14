X

Haatch SEIS fund oversubscribed within 2 weeks

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 14, 2021
in News
SMEs
Haatch Ventures quietly launched their first SEIS Fund in March, with a target raise of £1.5m.  This figure was reached within 2 weeks, and the fund closed at the end of the tax year on £2.1m.

Simon Penson, a partner at Haatch said, ”we launched it quietly because we didn’t want to distract from our EIS fund raise, and were blown away by the response. What has clearly been recognised in the market is that we invest early in great founders with great ideas, and are then very hands on in the way that we support our portfolio companies. It is an approach that is absolutely right for the SEIS market.

At the same time our deal flow of companies to invest in has also been growing fast, and we are now seeing over 1000 new ideas every year. What is pleasing is that entrepreneurs are now seeking us out because of the approach that we take. As a result we will have plenty of choice of exciting companies to invest in over the coming months”.

 

