Haatch Ventures appoints new Head of Platform in fifth hire of the year

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
November 30, 2021
in GBI, News
Haatch Ventures have announced today that Sophie Weavers-Wright has joined their team as Head of Platform, from Quotient (previously Elevaate) where she led Self Serve Tier 1’s within the Sponsored Search platform. According to Haatch, whilst there Sophie helped them with “everything from strategy to pacing and everything in-between”.

The company says that at Haatch, Sophie’s role will be to further strengthen the ongoing management of their portfolio companies. This will involve working with portfolio companies helping to build value and, importantly, guide companies towards a successful exit.

Sophie said “I am really excited to be joining Haatch at this time. Not only is Haatch itself growing very fast, but the portfolio companies are making huge strides and I am looking forward to supporting them even further.”

Fred Soneya, Partner at Haatch says “The Haatch portfolio continues to grow, and it is imperative we continue to offer the highest level of support to achieve our targets as a Fund. Ultimately our job is to take companies all the way from initial investment to exit and a lot of support is needed on that journey. We are thrilled to have Sophie join Haatch, with the goal of supporting our founders and their wider teams to make their and our mission a success.”

The addition of Sophie is the fifth hire this year to the team and reflects the growth of Haatch, including the launch of two new funds this year. The implementation of the new SEIS and Follow On Funds means Haatch is now able to support companies from start up through to later stage and exit.

 

