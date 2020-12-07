In this first episode of Celebrating Entrepreneurs, Lawrence Gosling Editorial Director, Bonhill Plc & Celebrating Entrepreneurs Host discusses what it takes to be an entrepreneur with Scott Weavers-Wright Co-Founder & Partner, Fred Soneya Co-Founder & Partner and Simon Penson Partner.

Following videos will interview entrepreneurs with exciting and transformational business ideas. Each of them is the founders of businesses that are now in the Haatch Portfolio.

The interviews will look at the ups and downs of their journey, the struggles they went through, and the vision and opportunities for the future. They are inspiring, and part of the future for the UK.