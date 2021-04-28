X

Haatch Ventures appoints new Head of Marketing

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 28, 2021
in Appointments, News
Jessica Fox has joined Haatch Ventures as Head of Marketing and Investor Relations from Calculus Capital, having started her career in the HNW market at Close Brothers and 7IM. She joins Haatch to build the marketing team, develop new funds, services, and communications for both advisers and investors.

Jessica said ‘I am really impressed by the team at Haatch and the hands on approach that they take with their portfolio companies, which comes from their entrepreneurial backgrounds. I am excited by their ambition for the company, and the companies they invest in. It is the perfect time to be joining Haatch in their next chapter.’’

The arrival of Jessica completes a series of three new signings by Haatch Ventures over the past three months.

Kate Cooper joined as Head of Compliance and Operations, and has an outstanding track record that has taken her to JP Morgan, the Private Office at Coutts, Head of Client Services for HSBC Private Bank and then became a founding member of Signia Wealth, where she was Head of Compliance.

Jeremy Luzinda joined Haatch as Investment Associate with an outstanding pedigree. He has successfully worked for two start- up companies, the first as COO, and the second as Managing Director. He then worked with Playfair Capital, a highly regarded early-stage investment company.

Fred Soneya, Partner at Haatch Ventures said ‘We are delighted that Jessica has joined us. We now have three outstanding new team members, which demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality delivery in all that we do.’

