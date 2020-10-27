EIS Next Close Date 31st October

Haatch was founded by Scott Weavers-Wright, Elaine Weavers-Wright and Fred Soneya in September 2013, Haatch Ventures LLP was incorporated in 2018 and became a fully authorised fund in 2020.

Investing in early-stage technology companies under the Haatch Angel brand and EIS fund Haatch Ventures, the core focus is within SaaS, Retail and Mobile verticals but they are always keen to seek out the next exciting opportunity. Now, more than ever EIS provides a vehicle and an opportunity to invest in the companies that will create the jobs for the future.

Haatch looks for start-ups that can exhibit highly scalable and disruptive models for growth, investing much needed cash, but perhaps more importantly bringing experienced support, advice and network opportunities to maximise the chances of success.

The EIS fund Haatch Ventures enables investors to benefit from their knowledge & experience of investing in disruptive UK technology, while taking advantage of significant tax reliefs under the SEIS & EIS scheme.

For Scott Weavers-Wright, Founder and CEO of Haatch Ventures, “it’s exciting to discover people who share the same values of hard work and vision matched with the magic of passion. I also love to invest into digital solutions and technology that helps shape industries. We hold 22% of the fund personally and believe there is no point investing into businesses which cannot return 10x or more. Our strategy is simple; we invest into multiple founder businesses in verticals in which we are very strong both commercially and technically. We also insist on a board sit to help shape the business and know when to exit”

Haatch Ventures EIS Update

The next close by Haatch Ventures is on 31 October.

The money will be deployed by 31 December, and EIS3 certificates available soon after.

Haatch has an outstanding reputation for investing in exciting and disruptive technologies.

To find out more about Haatch, their Portfolio and their investment philosophy, please take a look at the insightful interview with the two founders Scott Weavers Wright and Fred Soneya which has been released by GrowthInvest.

If you would like to invest, find out any further information, or to arrange a call with the founders. Please visit the Haatch Ventures EIS page on the GrowthInvest platform or contact the GrowthInvest team by email at [email protected] or on 020 7071 3945.

Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozlJIpwfWS4