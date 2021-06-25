Haatch Ventures makes first three investments in SEIS Fund

Haatch Ventures launched their first SEIS Fund in March this year, to complement their flagship EIS Fund. The new SEIS Fund was oversubscribed within 2 weeks, showing how popular the Haatch approach to investing has become.

Now comes the task of investing the money into quality digital transformation companies. Haatch are delighted to announce that the first three investments in the SEIS Fund have been made into the following companies:

Diode

Diode’s innovative web-based software platform is an easy-to-use all-in-one solution that helps businesses, employees and consumers assess their electric vehicle suitability, generate a tailored charge point roll-out plan, and purchase charge points through an automated tender process. With the UK only having 9 years to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles, Diode’s mission to drive a faster, easier switch to electric vehicles across the world will undoubtedly help tackle the global climate crisis. We believe that Diode is uniquely placed to have the potential to disrupt the industry across the UK and the rest of the world.

Betmate

Betmate’s app lets you bet against your friends, rather than against the bookies. It puts you in control of who you bet with, how much and much more. We think it is the future of peer-to-peer experiences augmenting engagement and interactivity and creating new markets in existing already popular networks like esports. The investment from Haatch will enable wider product testing and refinement, before taking it out to a wider market.

Orbital

During the global COVID-19 pandemic remote working has become mainstream and the use of Zoom has skyrocketed, but maintaining collaboration levels and engagement is a new challenge for remote-first organisations. Orbital is a collaborative virtual office, allowing team members to communicate and enjoy the benefits of being together, no matter where you are in the world and outside formal meetings. The investment will take the company to the next stage on their growth journey, product development and add new hires to the team.

Jeremy Luzinda at Haatch, who recently joined as Investment Associate from Playfair Capital says ‘We have been inundated with investment opportunities for the SEIS Fund since launching. We are delighted to have selected the first three companies, and are really looking forward to working with them in their journey to growth and profitability in the months and years to come.’