Haatch’s first new-look SEIS fund open for applications

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
October 3, 2022
in GBI, News
Haatch launches the first new-look fund as it looks to utilise the new increase in SEIS limits announced last week.

Last week the Government and Treasury reaffirmed the long-term future of EIS and SEIS and made significant improvements to the SEIS scheme from April 2023 including the ability for investors to invest £200,000 per year (up from £100,000) and companies to raise £250,000 (up from £150,000).

All investments made by this fund will be dated post-April 6th 2023 meaning investors can benefit from the new SEIS limits for the 2023/24 tax year or invest under the current limits by using carry-back relief to the 2022/23 tax year subject to individual circumstances.

In addition, every Haatch SEIS investment will be supported by an additional minimum £60,000 of British Business Investments money, from our new £10m commitment announced last month, meaning our standard pre-seed SEIS cheque will be at least £310,000 enabling founders the best possible start on their journey from startup to scale up to exit.

What is the Haatch SEIS fund offer?

  • Portfolio of 10-15 companies focused on digital transformation
  • Target 10x return on monies invested
  • Target investment time horizon of 5-10 years
  • Minimum investment £10,000
  • British Business Investments is investing alongside you in each deal
  • Investments will be made in the 2023/24 tax year with the ability to carry back

What does this mean for you?

  • Lock in your 2023/24 SEIS allocation now before the Haatch offer is oversubscribed
  • Investors can now invest up to £200,000 under the new rules (and carry back £100,000)
  • All investments will take place by the end of Q2 2023 and will include “new look” SEIS investments from Q1 2023 via ASAs which convert post-April 6th 2023 to take advantage of the new limits

Applications are now open and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have any questions, contact the Haatch team on jessica@haatch.com or 07958 213122.

