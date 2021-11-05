X

X

Halifax: UK house prices hit record high as average property tops £270,000 for the first time

Rebecca Tomes
November 5, 2021
in News
Monopoly property image
Share this story
  • Average UK property price now a record £270,027
  • Annual house price inflation up to 8.1%, up from 7.4%
  • Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland continue to outperform the UK average

Russell Galley, Managing Director, Halifax, said:

“UK house prices climbed again in October, as the value of the average property grew by 0.9%, an increase of more than £2,500 during the month. With prices rising for a fourth straight month, the annual rate of inflation now sits at 8.1%, its highest level since June.

“One of the key drivers of activity in the housing market over the past 18 months has been the race for space, with buyers seeking larger properties, often further from urban centres. Combined with temporary measures such as the cut to Stamp Duty, this has helped push the average property price up to an all-time high of £270,027. Since April 2020, the first full month of lockdown, the value of the average property has soared by £31,516 (13.2%).

“First-time buyers, supported by parental deposits, improved mortgage access and low borrowing costs have also helped to drive price growth in recent months. First-time buyer annual house price inflation (+9.2%) is now at a five-month high, and has pushed ahead of the equivalent measure for homemovers (+8.1%).

“More generally the performance of the economy continues to provide a benign backdrop to housing market activity. The labour market has outperformed expectations through to the end of furlough, with the number of vacancies high and rising relative to the numbers of unemployed.

“With the Bank of England expected to react to building inflation risks by raising rates as soon as next month, and further such rises predicted over the next 12 months, we do expect house buying demand to cool in the months ahead as borrowing costs increase. That said, borrowing costs will still be low by historical standards, and raising a deposit is likely to remain the primary obstacle for many. The impact on property prices may also be tempered by the continued limited supply of properties available on the market.”

Regions and nations house prices

Wales remains the strongest performing nation or region with annual house price inflation of 12.9% (average house price of £198,880), while Northern Ireland has recorded its strongest growth in four months (11.3%, average house price of £169,308).

House prices also continue to rise in Scotland, with the average property now up 8.6% year on year (average house price of £190,023).

In England, the North West has returned to being the strongest performing region (10.4%, average house
price of £205,881), which is also a four-month high.

London remains by far the weakest performing area of the UK: annual inflation of just 0.8%, from an increase of 1.0% in September, is the lowest year-on-year rise in prices seen since February 2020. Though at an average of £514,907, property prices in the capital remain well above all other parts of the country.

