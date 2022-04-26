HANetf appoints new senior hires to build on its strong growth

HANetf makes three major new hires in 2022, underscoring the white label ETF issuers fast growth.

New hires shows wide range of HANetf activities, from Asian business development to the development of ETC products.

HANetf , Europe’s first full services ‘white label’ UCITS ETF issuer, is delighted to confirm that it has made several new hires so far in 2022, underscoring its strong growth.

Himanshi Rastogi joins HANetf as Director of Marketing. Reporting into Hector McNeil, Co-CEO, Himanshi will be responsible for all marketing functions including brand and advertising, digital marketing, events, content and communications.

With over 17 years of investment management marketing experience, Himanshi joins from Aviva Investors where she was the Global Lead for Institutional Marketing, devising and implementing strategies to grow the brand and AUM through pension schemes, insurers and consultants. She previously held senior marketing roles at Legal & General Investment Management and M&G Investments.

Torsten Dueing joined HANetf as Head of ETC Structuring. Reporting directly into Manooj Mistry, COO, Torsten will oversee the further development and growth of our ETC products including commodities, carbon offsets, crypto and other alternative assets.

Torsten brings nearly two decades worth of experience in the structuring of investment products for retail and institutional clients. He joins HANetf from Nomura, where he was responsible for the development and product management of index-linked quantitative strategies globally. Prior to this, he worked in Credit Suisse’s Commodity division, and later on their Quantitative / Systematic Investment Strategies desk.

Vincent Chen joins as Business Development Director, overseeing the business development in Asia, EMEA and North America. Before joining HANetf, Vincent was the Executive Director in Krane Funds Advisors focusing on business and product development in Asia and Europe.

Prior to that, he was the Head of Index & Quantitative Investment in ICBC Credit Suisse (International) Company Limited where he developed its offshore ETF business in Europe and North America.

HANetf was founded in 2018. Since then it has seen its assets under management (AUM) grow to over $2billion. HANetf is a leader in the thematic ETF space, having the most extensive range of thematic strategies as well as being the first to the European market with several themes.

Alongside thematic ETFs, HANetf oversees a range of ETCs including cryptocurrencies, gold and European Union carbon allowances.