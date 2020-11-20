@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

On Twitter today; Compare the Market fined £17.9m by competition authorities. Meanwhile, Hargreaves founder cashes in £103m stake.

First, Josephine Cumbo shares new DB pensions transfer scheme ruling.

Administrators required to review past cases, for which there may be no records. Insurers to accept small amts of TV's. So many issues. This is not going to be pretty. #pensions https://t.co/mL4XTfzWci — michael clark (@pensionseagull) November 20, 2020

Cruise Ship backed bonds attract $17m in demand.

Carnival now set to issue more $2bn of unsecured debt at around 8%, having initially looked to raise ~$1.4bn at 8.5%+! Reminder: they had to pay nearly 12% to raise debt backed by their cruise ships in April https://t.co/vquEhaH44R — Robert Smith (@BondHack) November 20, 2020

London Capital and Fincance scandal discussed at the FCA annual public meeting.

At the FCA Annual Public Meeting, Charles Randell said that the FCA will study and act upon Dame Gloster findings .

Apparently the independent investigation into the FCA’s supervision of London Capital and Finance was his idea.

I didn’t know that. pic.twitter.com/zoMYZ51k2F — Maria (@Maria_GBIT) November 19, 2020

Compare the Market fined £17m.

Compare the Market has been fined £17.9m by the competition authorities for distorting the market between 2015 and 2017 so customers "likely" to have paid more than they should for home insurance https://t.co/qP0jU0r96j The CMA says large fine is for "deterrence". — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) November 19, 2020

Hargreaves Lansdown founder cashes in £103m stake.

Hargeaves founder cashes in £103m stake https://t.co/Lu4vG8JSR0 He wants Bristol Bears to be challengers to Exeter this coming season! — clive waller (@clivewaller) November 20, 2020

