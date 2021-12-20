X

Hargreaves Lansdown partners with Door to digitise its fund manager due diligence process

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
December 20, 2021
in News
client portfolios
Hargreaves Lansdown has announced a new strategic partnership with Door, the leading global digital due diligence and risk management platform.

Hargreaves Lansdown has 1.67 million clients in the UK, invested in a considerable range of funds from asset managers across the world through its platform, advisory and Workplace solutions. From December 2021, it will be using Door to streamline and optimise its information gathering and due diligence assessments on asset managers and their investment products.

Door’s platform allows Hargreaves Lansdown’s Product Governance, Investment Research and Fund Management teams to create custom due diligence questionnaires, completed by asset managers, with real-time updates on critical issues such as investment risk, governance, sustainability, diversity & inclusion and culture.

Mona Christensen, Head of Client and Product Outcomes at Hargreaves Lansdown says, “We are embracing new technologies to enhance the delivery of our risk controls. Digital transformation in due diligence is an important development to support clients and we are pleased to be partnering with Door.“

Rob Sanders, Co-Founder of Door, says, “We are delighted that Hargreaves Lansdown is joining its global peers, including some of the largest US wealth managers, to help drive the long overdue digital transformation of the due diligence process. Door’s global scale and coverage provides a unique opportunity to asset managers, regardless of size, to access the fund selection teams of the most prominent local, regional and global wealth managers.”

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

