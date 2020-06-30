peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Fundsmith boss responds to company’s absence from Hargreaves Lansdown’s top buy list. Excess mortality returns to pre-Covid levels, whilst Wirecard stock rally 500%.

Anger over pensions today following parliamentary debate.

Shockingly inadequate answer at DWP oral questions in the Commons this afternoon re underpaid state pensions. Asking people to apply one-by-one and navigate a complex system cannot be the answer to a systematic problem when the government already *knows* who is missing out! — Steve Webb (@stevewebb1) June 29, 2020

Andy Verity tweets latest GDP figures

In one month – March – the detailed revised GDP figures show a drop economic activity equal to the whole peak to trough fall of 6.9% in the global financial crisis. And April's fall was three times as large. Against that, £5 billion for infrastructure won't do much. — Andy Verity (@andyverity) June 30, 2020

Good news – data supports lockdown easing, as excess mortality finally comes into line with pre-Covid levels.

NEW: Excess deaths finally negative for first time in 14 weeks in England and Wales: ONS… 65 deaths fewer than 5 year average in week to June 19th. Excess deaths negative in care homes (-49) and in hospitals (-782) but still positive at home (+827)https://t.co/E0YUZu39vN pic.twitter.com/mqOpviFBfI — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 30, 2020

Wirecard’s stock rallied 500% today, though many say the company’s financial black hole is a catastrophe for many other businesses.

Looking for the best big picture analysis of the Wirecard catastrophe’s impact on fintech companies? Here are three recommendations. — Alex Johnson (@AlexH_Johnson) June 29, 2020

Chinese counterfeit gold has flooded international markets, says zerohedge.

83 Tons Of Fake Gold Bars: Gold Market Rocked By Massive China Counterfeiting Scandal https://t.co/gYpH1OFil6 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 29, 2020

Finally Fundsmith snubbed by Hargreaves Lansdown. Fundsmith was notably absent on the top buy list.

Hargreaves Lansdown excludes Fundsmith from its best buy list, again. Given HL’s questionable track record of picking winners and managing conflicts of interest (think Woodford), that’s probably no bad thing, claims Fundsmith’s boss – ouchhttps://t.co/pMsx9h51JH — Ali Hussain (@AlihussainST) June 30, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG