Consumer campaigner Mark Taber found seven new scams yesterday, and asks the question, has the FCA given up on preventing scams? Elsewhere, Oracle enters the race for TikTok acquisition.

Mark Taber shares the details of seven new scammers and tweets the FCA.

It looks like @theFCA & @googleAds @RonanHarris have given up on preventing scams. These 7 new ones I have found this morning include yet another from Lead Generation Ltd & https://t.co/9tfDGubkYS being reused having been removed after I reported it is Feb !@paullewismoney pic.twitter.com/ja1YE3mhBo — Mark Taber (@MarkTaber_FII) August 17, 2020

In a similar vein, CUBE Global to hold panel covering financial crime.

Rob is very much looking forward to taking part in this upcoming live panel. Be sure to save your space. https://t.co/yMr2Qj3vJB — CUBE (@CUBEGlobal) August 18, 2020

APPG Banking lists the UK’s best and worst banks, based on service, satisfaction and overdrafts.

Britain's best and worst banks – based on service, satisfaction and overdrafts https://t.co/9mvB2l9gea — APPG Banking (@APPGbanking) August 18, 2020

Oracle enters the race to purchase TikTok.

FT Exclusive: Larry Ellison’s Oracle has entered the race to acquire TikTok, the Chinese-owned short video app also sought by Microsoft https://t.co/zob9fsZ5iR pic.twitter.com/CzisLSsoiR — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 18, 2020

Liz Ann Sonders shares figures showing the rise of child care costs.

Plenty of inflation in child care costs … consumer prices (for all items) since January 2000 have climbed 53.5% but child care & nursery school costs have surged 104.3%; quite a crisis for families trying to balance work, savings & providing for kids @USDOL pic.twitter.com/5ht23GNeOY — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) August 17, 2020

