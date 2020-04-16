Ben Nelmes of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) will give a brief overview of the policy developments that will shape and grow the market for sustainable and responsible investing in the coming years. This will include an overview of:

The EU taxonomy and EU Ecolabel

Proposed amendments to the suitability assessment under MiFID II

The EU’s disclosure regulation, insofar as it affects financial advisers

Forthcoming FCA rules for contract-based pension schemes

Forthcoming duties on large UK pension schemes to consider climate-related risk

By tuning in to the webinar, you should come away with:

A basic understanding of what the EU Ecolabel is, what the EU taxonomy is, and what it means about the underlying products it certifies

An awareness of the new regulatory duties on advisers which are coming in the EU under the disclosure regulation and under changes to the MiFID II suitability assessment

An awareness of how the UK institutional market may be changed by tightening regulatory requirements

For your invitation and to register for the webinar, please click here.

About Ben Nelmes

Ben Nelmes leads UKSIF’s public policy work, focusing on how to put sustainability at the heart of the UK financial system. Before joining UKSIF, Ben worked as an adviser to a senior politician, focusing on the environment, sustainability and exiting the EU. He also worked in the House of Lords, for a think tank, and for an MEP. Ben has a degree in philosophy from King’s College London.

About UKSIF

The UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) is the membership organisation for those in the finance industry committed to growing sustainable and responsible finance in the UK. UKSIF’s vision is a fair, inclusive and sustainable financial system that works for the benefit of society and the environment. UKSIF was created in 1991 and has over 240 members and affiliates including financial advisers, institutional and retail fund managers, pension funds, banks, research providers, consultants and NGOs.