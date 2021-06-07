X

Hear from JM Finn at the MPS Webinar

Peter Carey
June 7, 2021
Events, News, Sponsored
Join us on Thursday, 17th June at 10am for an in-depth discussion about MPS, reflecting on some lessons learned from 2020, the performance of discretionary managers, and finding integrity and knowledge in MPS in the current financial market.

Click here to register and hear from experts in the space, including Freddy Colquhoun, Investment Director at JM Finn.

Freddy currently leads two teams that manage direct private client portfolios and the Model Portfolio Service (MPS) for advisors. Freddy also sits on key investment committees including the monthly Asset Allocation Committee and regularly contributes at J M Finn Investment Conferences and publications.  Freddy joined JM Finn in 2005 from HSBC Investments, is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute for Securities and Investment and holds a Masters in Politics from the University of Edinburgh. Freddy is married with three children and lives in Hampshire. In his spare time he enjoys cricket, yoga, playing the piano ­and bee keeping.

Register now to hear Freddy answer some important questions, such as:

  • How can a tailored approach to MPS benefit advisers and their clients?
  • What are the key challenges around building ESG models for advisers and their clients?
  • What is ‘insourcing’?
  • Why is the MPS market dominated by DFMs, as opposed to the larger asset managers? What are the key strengths and competencies that a DFM can bring to the table?
  • What are your thoughts on the active fund universe at the moment?

Click here to register for the MPS webinar >>

 

 

