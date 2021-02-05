Hear from the companies backed by the UK’s largest VCT Monday, at Octopus Investments’ virtual event.

Octopus Investments is giving your clients the chance to see where their money is invested, as well as the opportunity to hear from two exciting companies backed by Octopus Titan VCT.

This event is open to IFAs and their clients, so if you have a client you’d like to bring along, here’s a link they can use to register.

Who will be speaking:

Ken Roberts is the CEO of AudioTelligence, which is using technology to isolate speech in noisy environments.

Peter Hames is the CEO of Big Health, which is helping millions back to good mental health.

What will be discussed:

How VCTs are driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth across the UK.

The tax reliefs available as an incentive to take on the risk of backing early-stage businesses.

An overview of Octopus Titan VCT, the UK’s largest VCT*.

Hear from two portfolio company CEOs on how they have grown their business.

Hear from the Octopus Titan VCT fund manager on some of the portfolio companies we’re excited about.

*The Association of Investment Companies, October 2020.

