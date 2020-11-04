Join us on Thursday 12th November at 10am for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Craig Hart, Client Relationship Manager at King & Shaxson.

Craig has over 30 years’ experience of financial markets, covering various roles. Craig joined the corporate bond dealing desk at King & Shaxson in May 2010, to assist clients with fixed income trade ideas and execution. Craig joined the ethical fund management team in 2012 with a focus on the platform proposition, and to educate and grow relationships with Advisors. He believes investing in companies that are challenging and changing historic practices and making the world a better place is the right thing to do and is now the norm.

Register now to hear Craig answer important questions, such as:

Why use a DFM, and does it have to be a specialist firm?

Is the investing landscape for ESG static?

How can you as a DFM help us?

Do you provide any educational material/regular updates?

Is this way of investing a fad, or here to stay?

