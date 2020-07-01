There is still time to register for our upcoming MPS Webinar.

We will be taking a look at ‘what’s under the bonnet’, with general discussion around the MPS report and the MPS that are currently available for IFAs to use for their clients’ investment strategies.

We will be joined by:

Wayne Bishop, CEO of King & Shaxson Asset Management

With over 27 years City experience in both London and Frankfurt, Wayne started the Ethical Asset Management service in 2002. He introduced active asset allocation and a positive return mentality to then predominantly UK based equity portfolios. He is the lead manager on the personal discretionary and model portfolio services. Having studied both Business and later Theology at University, he has a clear understanding of the need for successful businesses that contribute to the wellbeing of our planet and its entire population. Wayne is now CEO of King & Shaxson Asset Management.

Craig Burgess, Chief Executive Officer at EBI Portfolios

Craig Burgess is Chief Executive Officer of EBI Portfolios. Craig has 28 years of experience in the wealth management industry as a financial adviser and serial entrepreneur. An early adopter of evidence based investing, Craig founded EBI Portfolios as the first ‘Turnkey Asset Management Program’ (TAMP) in the United Kingdom, to supply advisers with an outsource facility for investment management. In 2014, Craig launched Vantage, a Discretionary Fund Management (DFM) service to supply low-cost balanced fund management. Previously, Craig founded and sold Blackstone Wealth Management, a successful financial advisor practice. Craig holds the Investment Management Certificate, is a Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Financial Planner and is a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society.

Ash Weston, Business Development at 8AM Global LLP

Ash has worked in the financial sector since 2009, undertaking a number of roles including a successful stint as a financial adviser; prior to joining 8AM in 2015. Since 2015, Ash has spearheaded the transition of the business into an MPS-focused investment manager, partnering with adviser groups across the country. He is personally involved at all levels of distribution, compliance, investment management, analysis and operations. In addition, overseeing the ongoing partnership with Clever Adviser Technology, which saw the launch of the 8AM CleverMPS service in 2017 as a joint venture, has since attracted over £300 million of adviser assets in less than three years and seeks to be the most robust, transparent and adviser focused product in the MPS space.

Jonathan Gamble, Director, Head of Intermediaries at Asset Risk Consultants

Jonathan manages ARC’s relationships with a wide range of intermediaries, seeking to provide practical solutions to their problems.

Following a BSc (Econ) degree in Economics from the London School of Economics, Jonathan travelled for eighteen months around the world. On his return, he joined Morgan Stanley International foreign exchange trading desk in London. Two years later he moved to Sydney where he worked for Société Générale, being promoted to Regional Chief Dealer in Singapore. After moving to Paris, he attended INSEAD completing an MBA gaining a Distinction. He joined ARC in 2001.

Jonathan is holds both the Fellow and Chartered Wealth manager designations from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment as well as a qualified member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Tony Catt, TC Compliance Services, Compliance Consultant

Formerly an adviser himself, Tony Catt is a freelance compliance consultant, undertaking a whole range of compliance duties for professional advisers.’

Louise Jeffreys, MD at Gunner & Co.

Louise Jeffreys is MD at Gunner & Co. Louise has extensive financial services M&A experience, having helped facilities numerous transactions in her role at Gunner & Co. Louise works with clients to define their exit strategies, helping individuals and businesses to understand their aspirations, and how that relates to current market conditions.

