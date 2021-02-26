Hear more from Vala Capital at the EIS webinar: The budget review; and immediate deployment solutions for your client this tax year

Struggling to deploy funds for your clients this tax year? Join us next Thursday 4th March 10-11:30am as we do the work for you and present an easy to follow guide on the exact steps to take and funds available for maximum tax efficiency before April 5th.

Our expert panel will also be discussing tax implications arising from the budget, making sure you are fully informed.

James is one of the Directors and has responsibility for the experience of the investors and their advisers.

James has enjoyed a successful career in sales and marketing for over 30 years primarily within financial services with PwC, ABN Amro and Dun & Bradstreet but with spells in manufacturing and consulting too.

James is a Chartered Member of the CISI and holds the Level 4 Investment Advice Diploma.

Core information: when investment must be made to guarantee deployment How many companies in the closing tranche? Are you being rushed to find companies to fit in with this tranche? Are these all new companies, or are there any existing companies getting further funding. If so, how is the money going to be used? How long to get EIS3 certificates? Use of carry back…are advisers aware? Can you tell us about one of the companies you are investing in that you are really excited about?

