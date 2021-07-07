X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Heathrow to provide fast-track lanes for fully inoculated arrivals

Max BlackbyMax Black
July 7, 2021
in Political News
Share this story
Share this story

Heathrow announced on Wednesday that it will provide fast-track lanes for fully inoculated arrivals to the UK.
The decision comes as part of the move from the airline industry to step up pressure on ministers to open quarantine-free travel to amber destinations (in the traffic light colour system set by the government).

Under a pilot programme to be launched this week, passengers from selected destinations will be able to upload their coronavirus vaccination certificate before boarding and upon arrival they will be escorted to dedicated lanes. This will speed up their passage through immigration.

Heathrow, together with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, the two airlines involved in the trial programme, said it was essential that there was no delay in implementing the changes.

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said: “This pilot will allow us to show that pre-departure and arrival checks of vaccination status can be carried out safely at check in, so that fully vaccinated passengers can avoid quarantine from 19 July.”

Grant Shapps, transport secretary in the UK, is expected to announce this week the government’s updated plans for travellers arriving from amber list countries which currently have to quarantine on arrival.

With cases continuing to soar due to the Delta variant, there are fears that a growing number of people abroad and in the UK could be required to quarantine once again, potentially damaging output just as the economy hopes to pick up pace.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine