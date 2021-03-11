X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Helios Towers narrows FY losses as revenues grow

by
March 11, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Telecommunications infrastructure company Helios Towers said on Wednesday that full-year adjusted underlying earnings and group revenues had both increased during the twelve months ended 31 December.
Helios reported full-year revenues of $414.0m, up 7.0% year-on-year, driven by continued growth in the number of sites and tenancies across the group, while adjusted underlying earnings increased 10% to $226.6m, driven again by tenancy growth as well as continued improvements in operational efficiency.

The number of Helios’ tenants rose 7.0% to 15,656, with the number of sites rising 5.0% to 7,356.

While Helios still posted a pre-tax loss of $20.9m for the year as a whole, this figure was a marked reduction on the $74.8m pre-tax loss recorded in 2019.

As a result, the FTSE 250-listed firm recommended that no dividends be paid for the year. However, Helios added that given its expectations for the future growth of the business and improving free cash flow, there may be scope to pay a dividend in the medium-term.

Looking forward, Helios stated 2021 was shaping up be “another exciting year of growth”, with the company looking to close its Senegal acquisition and expand operations in the country as it targets $110.0m-140.0m of capital expenditure across existing markets throughout the year.

As of 0900 GMT on Thursday, Helios shares had slumped 9.29% to 152.40p.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine