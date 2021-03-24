X

HG Capital manager agrees to sell investment in Trace One

by
March 24, 2021
in News and Announcements
Private equity company HG Capital said on Wednesday that its manager had agreed to sell its investment in Trace One, a retail business platform for consumer-packaged goods, to Symphony Technology Group, a Californian private equity firm focused on the software, data analytics, and software-enabled technology services sectors.
HG Capital said the proposed sale, subject to French Workers’ Council consultations and customary clearances, valued its investment in Trace One at approximately £5.8m, representing an uplift of 30% over the carrying value of £4.4m in HGT’s net asset value on 28 February 2021.

Elsewhere, HG Capital said legal and compliance software provider Mitratech had agreed to a strategic investment from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with the FTSE 250-listed firm retaining only a minority interest as a result of the deal.

HG Capital said the transaction valued its investment in Mitratech at approximately £49.9m, representing an uplift of 43% over the carrying value of £34.8m in the net asset value of HGT on 28 February.

As of 0825 GMT, HG Capital shares were up 2.99% at 327.50p.

