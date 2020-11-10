@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

On Twitter, today; High Court clarifies rules for pension scam victims payout. Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics reveals the latest labour market data.

First, Jonathan Athow shares his insights into the latest ONS labour market data.

THREAD: Today’s @ONS statistics continue recent trends, with a general picture of a weakening labour market. (Note: this covers the period before the very latest restrictions were put in place.) (1/n) — Jonathan Athow (@jathers_ONS) November 10, 2020

London renting rates take a dip.

Annual change in private rents

UK excluding London: +1.7%

London: -5.2% Hometrack/Zoopla pic.twitter.com/O10vBtdAVr — Neal Hudson (@resi_analyst) November 10, 2020

Lord Michael Heseltine proposes an alternative to the ‘levelling up’ agenda.

Former Lehman Brothers Executives at JRJ Group prepare to make the commodities broker public in London next year.

Exclusive: The former Lehman Brothers executives at JRJ Group who have built Marex Spectron into a global commodities trading group have hired bankers at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to prepare a bumper stock market flotation in London next year. https://t.co/Putk7CrklF — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) November 10, 2020

Josephine Cumbo details government plans to encourage UK pension funds to direct more capital to the nation’s economic recovery.

NEW: The UK government has unveiled plans to encourage UK #pension funds to direct more of their half a trillion pounds of capital towards the nation's economic recovery. Chancellor Rishi Sunak today committed to a "Long-Term Asset Fund" being up and running within a year. — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) November 9, 2020

And finally, the High Court clarifies rules for pension scam victims payout, leading Ian Beckett to speculate that Fraud Compensation Fund might have to pay out on more claims.

@ArmitageJim @premnsikka 1/ In a v. important High Court case on the endemic pensions liberation scams, Judge Trower ruled on 6 questions re: when the Pensions Protection Fund(PPF) managing the Fraud Compensation Fund might have to pay out after an increase in applications. pic.twitter.com/fw7gFSDq3e — Ian Beckett (@ianbeckett) November 10, 2020

