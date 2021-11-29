X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

High Street footfall declines on Black Friday for first time in history

Max BlackbyMax Black
November 29, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK retail footfall rose 2% week-on-week in the seven days ended 27 November, however, this was driven by shopping centres and retail parks as footfall across high street destinations declined on Black Friday for the first time in history.
Footfall at shopping centres increased 6.5% week-on-week and retail park footfall grew 4.9%, while footfall in high streets declined by 1.5%, according to retail experts Springboard.

Footfall was shown to have strengthened significantly on Black Friday, increasing from the week before by 17.9% in shopping centres and by 11.4% in retail parks but on High Streets, footfall declined week-on-week by -0.5%, the first drop since Black Friday started in the UK.

The impact of home working and the lack of tourism was also clear, with pre-Covid footfall in Central London and regional cities outside the capital rising on Black Friday from the week before by 23.7% and 29.6% in 2019, respectively, whilst this year the rises were just 2.3% in Central London and 0.5% in regional cities outside of the capital.

Footfall now stands at 17% lower than 2019 levels, a widening of the gap from the week before when it stood at 12.4% but more than double the levels seen in 2020.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine