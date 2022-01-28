Hilbert Investment Solutions appoints insurance industry veteran Andrew Darfoor as Non-Executive Chairman

Hilbert Investment Solutions, the London and Paris based structured products specialist, has appointed Andrew Darfoor as Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Currently an independent non-executive director and Senior Advisor to a number of businesses in the private equity and insurance sectors, Darfoor (pictured) will be supporting Hilbert as it enters the next phase of growth and development in offering a range of long-term savings and retirement solutions for clients in the UK and France.

Previously Group CEO of Alexander Forbes, and before that CEO at Sun Life and Old Mutual in New York, Boston and London, Darfoor has a strong pedigree across insurance and retirement sectors, alongside a proven track record for driving growth and performance, upscaling customer propositions and bringing clear thinking to business strategy.

Andrew will work closely with Hilbert’s founder and CEO, Steve Lamarque in Paris and Hilbert’s Head of UK Distribution Dasale Mallawa-Arachi in London.

Hilbert’s founder, Steve Lamarque, commented:

“We are delighted that Andrew is joining Hilbert. His experience and guidance will be highly valuable to me, the team and our clients as part of the firm’s next phase of growth and development”.

Hilbert Non-Executive Chairman, Andrew Darfoor, commented:

“Since its foundation in 2012, Hilbert has established a strong footprint and brand presence. I am delighted to be working together again with Steve and looking forward to building on Hilbert’s thinking and position as it enters the next phase of its development in offering a broader range of solutions to clients”.