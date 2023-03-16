Budget 2023 - Tax

HMRC gets another £47m to accelerate debt collection says Pinsent Masons – £40billion in tax is owed!!

by | Mar 16, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

The Chancellor has confirmed that HMRC is to receive another £47.2m to help with debt collection, says multinational law firm Pinsent Masons, which will bring in £1.2billion in extra tax

HMRC is currently owed £40.3 billion in unpaid tax that is so far in arrears that it is potentially subject to immediate debt collection processes (debt available for pursuit) that’s up from £37.8billion three months ago. 

Says Abigail McGregor, Legal Director of Pinsent Masons: “Unpaid tax debts have reached a dramatic level.’

 
 

“This new investment is designed to enable HMRC to distinguish between taxpayers who can’t pay and those who won’t pay.”

“Those who can’t pay will be supported to enter time to pay arrangements, those who won’t pay will be more quickly pursued for the debt.”

“The new funding is a temporary boost to HMRC by increasing private sector capacity between now and March 2025, which will accelerate the recovery of the funds.”

 

“Previous forecasts had been longer term due to the difficulty of recruiting and training staff, whereas this measure is expected to see results even within this tax year.”

HM Treasury expect that this extra £47.2m additional investment in HMRC’s debt collection activity will bring in an extra £1.2billion in tax revenue over the next five years.

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Chair of VCTA comments on Spring Budget

Chair of VCTA comments on Spring Budget

,

Will Fraser-Allen, Chair of the VCTA, has commented on the Spring Budget announcement made yesterday by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.  He said: "Yesterday’s Budget delivered by the Chancellor provided welcome clarity to entrepreneurs raising capital using SEIS, by...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x