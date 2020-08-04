@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

HMRC sues General electric for over $1bn over alleged fraud, after giving the company a trophy for being good tax citizens in 2011. UK government-backed lending now tops £50bn. Eurostat’s figures show the cumulative decline of GDP in the first half of 2020 was 15.3%.

Tabby Kinder shares the story of HMRC, General Electric and PwC.

In 2012, HMRC gave General Electric a trophy for being a good tax citizen of the UK. Now, it's suing it over a $1bn alleged fraud. Here's my dive into the tax scheme that fooled HMRC and that raises awkward questions for PwC…https://t.co/A9E0w7yMsm — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) August 4, 2020

EU Chief Economist, Philip R. Lane, says new EU GDP data makes for ‘some sobering reading.’

Eurostat’s preliminary flash estimate of a quarter-on-quarter decline in GDP of 12.1% makes for sobering reading, writes Chief Economist Philip R. Lane in #TheECBBlog. Together with the 3.6% decline in Q1, the cumulative decline in output in the first half of 2020 was 15.3% 1/2 pic.twitter.com/y0SBIhb35n — European Central Bank (@ecb) August 4, 2020

City A.M. highlight the government now backs £50bn worth of loans.

NIESR suggest extending the furlough scheme could benefit the UK, and minimise joblessness both short and long term.

Watch Now: NIESR Director @jagjit_chadha on @BBCBreakfast this morning discussing how the end of the #furlough scheme in October may lead to a rise in #unemployment to 10% or more. Watch from 17:52-18:48 👇📉👇#COVID19 #UKEconomy https://t.co/rXCiGcqwn8 — NIESR (@NIESRorg) August 4, 2020

‘Rishi’s Dishes’ are proving popular with Tweeters and the public.

Got to hand it to Rishi, its working pic.twitter.com/uEkdcPry1d — Emma Revell (@emmamrevell) August 3, 2020

In today’s FT Big Read; there is a growing market for US foreign investment in India.

FT Big Read: A burst of nationalist anger in India has targeted Chinese investment in its booming start-up sector — and created an opportunity for the US https://t.co/aLRTGvoXwg pic.twitter.com/vX3Agdpow4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 4, 2020

