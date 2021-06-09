Holgate and Hafeji new co-heads at Investec Wealth’s advisory business

Investec Wealth & Investment (IW&I) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Holgate and Sarfraz Hafeji (Saf) as Co-Heads of its Wealth Advisory business. This will incorporate the Financial Planning division as well as the recently formed Wealth Planning service.

The Co-Heads will bring extensive industry experience to the role, and will be instrumental in driving Investec’s Wealth Advisory offering for its clients both now and in the future.

Investec Wealth’s Chief Commercial Officer, Barbara-Ann King commented:

“We’re proud to be announcing two internal candidates to take up these important roles, showcasing the wealth of skilled, diverse people we have within our teams.

“Offering holistic advice is key to our strategy. Michelle and Saf have our full support as they build out our Wealth Advisory offering and help us to provide genuinely differentiated products and services to empower our clients to meet their wealth ambitions.”

Michelle has been in the industry for 17 years and has a wealth of experience working with high net worth individuals both in the UK and offshore.

Saf has worked in Financial Services for nearly 21 years, 17 of which have been at Investec, where he has performed various roles and was part of the senior leadership team pivotal in growing advice with a key emphasis on quality.

Michelle Holgate commented:

“I am excited to take on this new role alongside Saf and to continue to enhance our Financial Planning and Wealth Advisory business. I look forward to seeing IW&I grow and evolve with the ever-changing environment in which we live and work.”

Saf Hafeji commented:

“Advice used to be about investable wealth, but it now means so much more than that. This holistic approach is absolutely crucial to Investec’s offering, and I’m proud to be leading this drive alongside Michelle.”

Michelle and Saf will take on their new roles immediately.

Since Barbara-Ann King was appointed Chief Commercial Officer in October 2020, Investec has made a number of significant internal promotions, including:

– Nicola Toyer, appointed Head of Charities

– Alex Charalambous, appointed Regional Director of Private Clients, Southern Region

– Stewart Teague, appointed Head of Commercial Transformation and Product Development

Investec Group released its financial year end results on 21 May 2021, where the Wealth & Investment business in the UK and Europe increased adjusted operating profit by 18.0% to £74.3 million (FY2020: £63.0 million) and recorded positive net organic growth in FUM of 3.3% since 31 March 2020.

For more information about Investec’s recent financial performance visit:

https://www.investec.com/en_gb/welcome-to-investec/about-us/investor-relations/financial-information/year-end-results.html