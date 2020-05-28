peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The economic outlook for aviation may look bleak but the stock market looks to bounce back from historic fall. Meanwhile the global financial centre of Hong Kong faces reinvigorated insurrection.

Jamie Dimon is optimistic over economic outlook in third quarter of 2020.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sees “pretty good odds” of a fast economic rebound starting in the third quarter https://t.co/23Agms0ouK — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) May 27, 2020

EasyJet cuts 30% of its staff as company recovery set to take 3 years.

easyJet jobs cuts update: up to 4,500 staff could go.

Pilots' union Balpa calls it a kick in the teeth, saying: "easyJet’s own projection point to recovery by 2023, so this is a temporary problem that doesn’t need this ill-considered knee-jerk reaction.” https://t.co/q4bAtyq79P — @simoncalder (@SimonCalder) May 28, 2020

Gagan Biyani details a fascinating story about failure in the Silicon Valley, a common but rarely discussed circumstance.

Nobody talks about failure in Silicon Valley, yet 90% of startups fail. Why? 3 yrs ago, @neerajberry and I shut down @Sprig, which raised $60M from @GreylockVC + @socialcapital & grew to $20m revenue. Then, it all fell apart. For an honest story about failure, **Read on** — Gagan Biyani (@gaganbiyani) May 27, 2020

The FT calls the situation in Hong Kong the US/China Cold War, with a look to how business is not taking enough notice.

Jamil Anderlini: Many in the western business community still hope hoping they can keep their heads down and benefit from Hong Kong’s unique position in the world. They are wrong — morally and practically https://t.co/sGU8IXdXvA — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 28, 2020

Li Keqiang takes a shot accross the bow.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang strikes a conciliatory tone with the U.S., saying that the two sides should cooperate and respect each other’s interests https://t.co/FKb2prwjFA — Bloomberg (@business) May 28, 2020

If you are not all caught up, the FT have a simple and helpful video detailing where the situation in Hong Kong stands now.

The FT's Jamil Anderlini explains why Hong Kong could be about to change forever. Read more here: https://t.co/r0KdRadIlL pic.twitter.com/Ju1IbOIZc2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 28, 2020

How have advisers coped in the 2 years of GDPR?

2 years on, GDPR is still a challenge for many advisershttps://t.co/K6M7MmlxCC — FTAdviser (@FTAdviser) May 28, 2020

