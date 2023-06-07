House of Lords set to welcome leading entrepreneurs and enterprise business supporters

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) representing entrepreneurs, investors, fund managers and advisers from across the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) ecosystem has announced the finalists for the annual EISA Awards.

The winners will be revealed and celebrated at the House of Lords on 22 June.

The Awards honour the very best entrepreneurs, intermediaries, advisers, and fund managers in the EIS ecosystem. It is a fantastic opportunity for the whole industry to come together, network and celebrate the amazing achievements of the start-up community in the UK.

Recent data from HMRC noted that £2.5 billion of private sector investment through the Enterprise Investment Scheme and the early stage Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme was made in 2021-22, with over £30 billion having been invested into over 53,000 businesses since the schemes were started.

With cross party support, the SEIS and EIS are vital to the UK’s start up ecosystem. They are key to ensuring the UK is one of the best places in the world to start a business and their importance has been widely recognised, with France recently announcing plans to introduce their own scheme. The Awards recognise the very best entrepreneurs, investors and advisers driving this innovation.

The esteemed judges have selected the finalists from more than 100 entries.

16 top start ups have been selected as finalists across the Best SEIS and Best EIS Investee Company categories. These include Integrated Graphene, Q-Bot, GenoME Diagnostics, Banked, Medwise AI, Novai, Scan.com, and unhurd. Those hoping to win Best SEIS Investee company include AI Sight Limited, Alevin Therapeutics, Apeikon Therapeutics, KEY ESG, Naturbeads, OSSTEC, PlantSea, and Sages London.

In this year’s final new category, six entrepreneurs are on the shortlist. Deirdre Mc Gettrick (ufurnish.com), Josephine Liang (CauliBox), Lewis Jenkins (Nium), Mark Perera (Vizibl), Maxwell Munford (OSSTEC) and Sabrina Del Prete (Kore Labs) are all in line to be crowned Entrepreneur of the Year.