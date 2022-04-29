X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

House price growth slows more quickly than expected in April, Nationwide says

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
April 29, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

House price growth in the UK slowed more than expected in April amid the ongoing squeeze on household incomes and rising interest rates, the results of a closely-followed survey revealed.
According to mortgage lender Nationwide, house prices rose at a month-on-month pace of 0.3%, which marked their slowest clip since September.

In turn, that dragged the annual rate of increase down from 14.3% in March to 12.1% (Consensus: 12.6%).

“Nevertheless, it is surprising that conditions have remained so buoyant, given mounting pressure on household budgets which has severely dented consumer confidence,” Nationwide chief economist, Robert Gardner, mused out loud.

Gardner attributed that to the strikingly large proportion of Britons, 38%, who were either moving or planning to do so, as per the results of a separate survey conducted by Nationwide.

That offset the impact on housing demand of consumers’ confidence in their personal finances running at near its lows from the Great Financial Crisis, he explained.

UK unemployment back at its pre-pandemic lows and the low level of the stock of homes were also supporting prices, alongside mortgage approvals running at pre-Covid levels.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, the average price of a home rose from £265,312 in March to £267,620.

— More to follow —

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine