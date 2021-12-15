X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

House prices dip as stamp duty holiday ends

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
December 15, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK house prices eased in October, official data showed on Wednesday, after the stamp duty holiday came to an end.
According to the Office for National Statistics, average house prices decreased by 1.1% month-on-month in October. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, prices dropped by 1.0%.

On an annual basis, house prices increased 10.2% in the year to October 2021, down on the 12.3% growth recorded in September.

The average price of a property in the UK is now £268,349.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “House prices unsurprisingly fell back in October, as the threshold for stamp duty land tax returned to £125,000 from £250,000 at the start of the month.

“Timelier indicators suggest that October’s drop in the official index is just a blip. For instance, Nationwide’s house price index rose by 0.9% month-to-month in November.”

However, Tombs added: “Looking ahead, we continue to expect higher mortgage rates and the squeeze on households’ real disposal incomes from rising inflation and taxes to subdue the housing market in the first half of next year.

“House prices typically have struggled when CPI inflation has been high, and the sub-par level of consumers’ confidence suggests many households will hold back from committing to an onerous schedule of mortgage repayments.”

The weakest growth was seen in London in October, the ONS said, where prices increased by 6.2% on an annual basis. Wales saw the strongest growth, with prices ahead 15.5%.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Financial services firms falling short on D&I according to new reboot. index
    December 13, 2021

    reboot., a network of senior financial services professionals working together to maintain the dialogue on race and racial inequality in the workplace, has today launched

  • M&G Investments’ 2022 market outlook
    December 13, 2021

    After a period of surprising outcomes for both equity and debt markets, both of which have reached record prices even after the global instability caused

  • Cyber fears as HMRC declares 17 serious data breaches to ICO
    December 13, 2021

    Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has reported a total of 17 serious data breaches to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over a 15 month

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • Deepbridge’s Start-Ups in Focus: Zilico
    December 10, 2021

    GBI Magazine spoke to Sameer Kothari, Chief Executive Director of Zilico, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced

  • Why now is the time to invest in sustainability and climatetech ventures
    December 9, 2021

    Jake Wombwell-Povey, Investment Director at Vala Capital, shares why the compelling combination of government resources, consumer demand, technological innovation, corporate necessity and investor appetite has

  • What is intergenerational wealth planning?
    December 13, 2021

    By Lorraine Denton, Chartered financial planner at Punter Southall Wealth Over the next thirty years, an estimated £5.5 trillion is due to be passed from

  • It’s a mistake to ban the home charging grant says loveelectric
    December 11, 2021

    “The Government could put the brakes on EV sales by binning the home charging grant” according to Loveelectric Steve Tigar (pictured), entrepreneur and CEO of

  • Lifetime ISA property limit should have risen by £100,000, as house price inflation hits pre-crash levels
    December 12, 2021

    Halifax House Price Index shows house price inflation at highest since 2006 Soaring house prices mean the £450,000 property limit for Lifetime ISA savings should

  • Aegon’s Steven Cameron sets out what advisers should look out for in 2022
    December 13, 2021

    Steven Cameron, Pensions Director at Aegon, discusses what advisers should look out for in 2022. Cameron (pictured) comments on: Rising inflation Consumer investment strategy National

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine