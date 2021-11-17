X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

House prices hit record high in September

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
November 17, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK house prices rose 11.7% on the year in September to a record average high of £270,000, as buyers rushed to get deals done before the end of the Stamp Duty holiday, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.
Price growth was up compared to August, when it came in at 10.2%.

The unadjusted official house price index rose by 2.5% on the month in September, while on a seasonally-adjusted basis, prices rose 2.6%.

London continued to be the region with the lowest annual growth, at 2.8%, for the tenth consecutive month.

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “House price growth picked up further in September, largely because buyers rushed to complete purchases ahead of the return of the Stamp Duty Land Tax threshold to £125K at the start of October, from £250K.

“Housing demand, however, also remains strong due to Covid-19, which has prompted people to seek larger homes away from the main cities. House price growth for detached properties, 13.8%, was far stronger than for flats, 6.5%.

“The likely upcoming rise in mortgage rates on the back of the recent rise in markets’ expectations for Bank Rate, however, will dampen house price growth.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine