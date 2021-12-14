How can investors balance climate change goals with providing growth for retirement income?

With COP26 now over CAMRADATA’s latest whitepaper, Climate Aligned Investing asks what more long-term investors can do to become climate-aligned, given the size and nature of climate change, as well as their fiduciary responsibilities to provide retirement income to beneficiaries.
The whitepaper includes insights from firms including GAM Investments, Sarasin & Partners, Aon, Ario Advisory, Climate Policy Initiative, Coal Pension Trustees and Redington who attended a roundtable hosted by CAMRADATA in November.
