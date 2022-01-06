X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

How can your business ensure accurate reporting of financial data?

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
January 6, 2022
in News, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Content by Aegon Asset Management

Workiva – doing things by the electronic book

 Electronic bookkeeping may not strike one as a particularly rich vein of interesting sustainable growth ideas, but a closer look reveals some surprising opportunities.

So how is Workiva’s cloud-based product designed to help businesses?

Find out more here

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine