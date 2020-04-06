@Peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Coronavirus dominates all areas of discussion in the finance sector right now, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Here are the top tweets on that.

Chris Giles from the FT highlights, Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey’s rejection of the use of the controversial monetary financing.

Bailey rejects monetary financing as tool in virus crisis via @FT https://t.co/51hdl53ume — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) April 5, 2020

Some counter points can be found here:

“Common debt issuance” (#eurobonds/#coronabonds) will be a very small fraction of total debt issued for this crisis. Not at the level at all. The only and best way is Monetary financing through the #ECB/ESCB. The tool is ready and the ECB is ready. No need for useless schemes. https://t.co/ZblQxKCzcC — SEBASTIEN COCHARD (@SebCochard_11) April 4, 2020

1/ The is no empirical evidence that uncontrolled inflation is the inevitable outcome of implict or explict monetary financing in advanced economies with strong institutions. https://t.co/8AZwpfAEiY — josh ryan-collins (@jryancollins) April 6, 2020

Ian Martin, editor at the Times, hits back at Arron Banks British businessman and political donor

Cancer isn't contagious and unchecked it doesn't threaten to kill 300,000 people in a six week period, swamping the health service until there is no room in the hospitals, half the doctors have died and society collapses, though. https://t.co/v8GbL7Z9dc — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) April 5, 2020

An interesting trend on Twitter has been the promotion of technology through this crisis. Will Coronavirus transform banking technology? The following tweets suggest Coronavirus may have a transformative effect on the technology of personal finance, digital banking and Ecommerce.

IFA Magazine would also like to highlight the FamBiz Podcast for their podcast ‘Reasons to be hopeful’ as a great help to everyone who is trying to stay positive whilst we all navigate this crisis.

Let us know what your thoughts are on these tweets.

