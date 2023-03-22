Investments

How do advisers really achieve diversification within investment portfolios?

by | Mar 22, 2023

In the second episode of this mini-series of conversations, Justin Onuekwusi, Head of Retail Investments, EMEA at LGIM shares his perspective about the importance of achieving real diversification within investment portfolios, and what advisers need to look out for.

Plus Justin talks about the importance of LGIM’s Multi Index Fund Range and its 10 year anniversary.

Visit the LGIM MPS Hub and watch the video here

 
 

